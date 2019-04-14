What are the Differences Between a Master’s in Management and an MBA?

Aspiring business executives who have finished college and who want to pursue a graduate-level business education have a variety of options. The most popular and conventional type of business graduate degree is a Master of…

Aspiring business executives who have finished college and who want to pursue a graduate-level business education have a variety of options. The most popular and conventional type of business graduate degree is a Master of Business Administration. When pursued as a full-time student at U.S. business school, an MBA typically takes two years to complete.

However, business schools often offer shorter graduate programs for students hoping to increase their business knowledge without pursuing a traditional full-time MBA, including master’s in management programs, which full-time students may be able to start and finish within a single year. Some of these programs offer specialized degrees, which cultivate the expertise necessary to become a leader in a specific field, such as supply chain management. Others provide general management degrees, which signify that students have received training in a variety of business topics, ranging from finance to strategy.

For instance, Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business offers two types of business master’s degrees. One type is a Master of Management Studies, a general management degree which can either be pursued on Duke’s North Carolina campus or taken with a global focus, with students splitting time between North Carolina and China. The other option is a Master of Quantitative Management, a specialized master’s offered in business analytics or health analytics.

Russ Morgan, the senior associate dean for full-time programs at the Fuqua School of Business, says prospective grad students who are trying to choose between specialized and general business master’s programs should consider how precise their career goals are. “The trade-off, in general, is going to be, are you getting depth of exposure in one particular area, or are you getting breadth of exposure more in terms of general management, (meaning) your ability to communicate and influence audiences (and) your ability to lead those audiences?” Morgan says.

Management master’s programs are usually targeted towards recent college grads eager to launch business careers, according to business school administrators. However, one important exception is the M.S. in Management for Experienced Leaders, or MSx program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, which is designed for mid-career business leaders who want to commit a year to full-time study and professional development.

“We see the one-year program format and other features of the MSx program as more appropriate to more mature leaders that are farther along in their career,” says Mike Hochleutner, the director of Stanford’s MSx program. “The opportunity cost to take time off when someone is 12 to 15 years into their career is often quite a bit higher than it is for someone who’s looking at traditional MBA education, and they also want to be surrounded by people who have commensurate work experience to their own.”

Nevertheless, given that the majority of management master’s programs are meant for recent college grads, experts note that those programs are especially helpful for individuals with humanities and social sciences majors.

Stephen Taylor, the associate dean of graduate programs at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business, says someone who has a non-business undergraduate degree and who has spent little time in the workforce is the type of individual most likely to benefit from a master’s in management program.

“Students in this program can amplify their employability by combining a general management degree with a non-business undergrad; the (master’s in management) greatly improves the overall career outlook for those without work experience,” Taylor wrote in an email.

Kristian von Rickenbach, a co-founder of Helix Sleep, a mattress company based in New York City, says MBA grads are typically hired for more senior-level positions than management master’s degree-holders.

However, he notes that the reason for the difference in hiring outcomes has less to do with the difference in the academic degrees that these individuals have than the amount of work experience they have, since individuals with MBAs typically have significant work experience.

“Someone coming out of an MBA program — especially someone with prior work experience — my expectation is that that person should be able to start in a managerial role,” says von Rickenbach, who earned an MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “They should be able to come in and plug in, manage people, manage a team (and) manage a department based off of the skills that they’ve learned through their degree.”

If someone had recently obtained a master’s in management degree prior to gaining significant work experience, von Rickenbach says he would be less inclined to hire that individual for a leadership role in his company than someone who had recently graduated from a traditional MBA program that requires work experience for admission.

“Typically, because they are just earlier on in their career, what my expectations would be is that that person would have a very sound understanding of business fundamentals, but would probably be more starting in an individual contributor role and working their way up to a management role,” he explains.

Nevertheless, though von Rickenbach says there is a “cachet” to having an MBA on a business resume, he adds that the high price of an MBA in both time and money is an important factor to consider, and that this cost may be a reason to opt for a less expensive master’s in management program.

“When you’re considering a full-time, two-year MBA program, one thing that people may not fully weigh appropriately is that there’s a very high opportunity cost to those two years,” he says. “They typically come at a really important time in your career, and certainly there’s a great return on your investment typically, but you’re losing out on earnings potential (and) you’re losing out on advancing your career over those two years. So being able to accelerate that through a program that gives you sort of a similar skill set and a similar education over a shorter period of time has … very real advantages.”

Gareth Howells — the executive director of London Business School’s MBA program, its master in finance program and early-career master’s programs — says it’s important for prospective business grad students to understand that opting for a longer grad program will allow them to take more classes, including more electives.

“With a two-year degree, there’s even more depth and breadth … There’s a differentiation in the content, in terms of how much you learn,” Howells says.

Hochleutner, who has an MBA degree from Stanford, says that prospective business graduate students should assess potential graduate programs primarily on the basis of how well the curriculum and structure of the programs aligns with their academic interests and career goals. He suggests that hyper-focusing on the type of degree that a business grad program grants is a mistake.

“What we’ve seen probably over the past 20 years or so is that the degree classifications are probably less relevant today. … I think sometimes people get a little hung up on what degree it is that they want to see after their name,” Hochleutner says. “But the reality is — four years after you graduate — that’s probably not going to be that relevant, but what is really going to be relevant is what are the skills that you have developed, what network do you have (and) can you continue to engage to your ongoing professional development?”

