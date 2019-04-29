What Are Credit Card Convenience Fees?

Paying with a credit card isn’t always free for consumers. One big reason: “There is a cost to any merchant that accepts a credit card,” says Jim Butkiewicz, professor of economics at the University of…

Paying with a credit card isn’t always free for consumers. One big reason: “There is a cost to any merchant that accepts a credit card,” says Jim Butkiewicz, professor of economics at the University of Delaware.

Certain businesses pass those costs on to consumers by increasing prices for everyone. Other companies keep prices the same but may require you to pay a convenience fee for using your credit card in certain situations. They may also add a credit card surcharge or offer a discount if you pay in cash.

Even though you may have to pay more to use a credit card at some businesses, it sometimes makes sense to pay the fee to take advantage of other benefits your credit card offers.

Credit Card Convenience Fees and Surcharges Defined

A convenience fee is a charge for using a credit card, but it can only be imposed if you’re using an alternative payment method. For example, if the merchant primarily accepts payments in person, a convenience fee may apply if you pay online or over the phone.

These fees exist to account for the different merchant fees charged for different types of credit card transactions.

“It costs more when a transaction is done over the phone than when a transaction is done in person, and that comes down to risk,” says Anthony Ziegler, president of credit card processing company Shift Processing. “There is less risk involved with an in-person transaction, so the cost is less expensive.”

Unlike convenience fees, surcharges could apply in any situation where you use a credit card. But surcharges on credit card transactions aren’t allowed in some states.

Credit card surcharges can be up to 4%. While a 3% fee on a $50 purchase only adds $1.50 to the bill, the same fee adds an extra $150 on a $5,000 purchase. Rules surrounding what convenience fee a vendor can charge vary by processing network.

Another way merchants offset fees for credit cards is by offering a discount for paying cash. Unlike credit card surcharges, cash discounting is legal everywhere.

Many consumers choose payment methods that don’t incur a convenience fee or surcharge for using credit cards. However, in some situations, it can be worth the cost.

Earning Rewards May Exceed the Fees or Discounts

It may make sense to pay to use your credit card if you can earn rewards at the same time. But do the math to ensure it works in your favor.

“You have to look at how big the fee is versus what you’re going to get back,” says Butkiewicz. For example, if the purchase comes with a 3% surcharge and your card offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, using your card might not be worth it.

One circumstance when it may make sense to pay the fee is when you’re working toward earning a sign-up bonus. Credit card companies often entice you to apply for their cards by offering bonus cash back or bonus rewards points if you spend a certain amount of money within the first few months of opening your account. If you can’t reach the spending requirement otherwise, making purchases that require a convenience fee may be worthwhile. Some bonuses are worth $500 or more, so they could exceed the value of the fees you pay.

Other Benefits May Make Paying Extra Fees Worth It

It’s easy to overlook cardholder benefits, but some credit cards come with protections that may offer more value than what you’re paying in a convenience fee.

For example, if you have a hunch that the item you’re buying may soon drop in price by more than the cost of the convenience fee, charging the purchase on a credit card that offers price protection may save you money in the long run.

And if you’re thinking of buying an extended warranty on a new mobile device, laptop or appliance, you may qualify for coverage from your credit card. Keep in mind, this benefit may not last as long as the warranty offered by the business, so check your credit card benefit’s terms before you make the purchase.

Calculate to determine whether the fee costs less than the extended warranty that the business is offering. If the fee is cheaper and your card offers equal or better warranty coverage, you can get the coverage for less by using your card.

The Convenience Alone May Be Worth the Fee

Sometimes you don’t need credit card rewards or benefits to make paying a convenience fee worth the cost. “For the customer, they may not be in the position right now to write a check or have their bank account charged for the amount,” says Butkiewicz. In these cases, the cost of the fee may be worth the ability to make the purchase.

For others, the bookkeeping convenience of having all your transactions in one place may be worth the fee or missing out on the discount. This can be especially true if you use your credit cards as a way to track all your personal or business purchases.

Ultimately, the decision to pay a fee or forgo a discount comes down to a simple question: Is the benefit you get from using your credit card greater than the cost?

