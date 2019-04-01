What Academic Probation Is and How to Avoid It

With bad grades come consequences. And in college that consequence may come in the form of academic probation. “On most campuses (academic probation) means that a student has not met a minimum threshold to be…

With bad grades come consequences. And in college that consequence may come in the form of academic probation.

“On most campuses (academic probation) means that a student has not met a minimum threshold to be in good academic standing, and that typically is a minimum grade point average,” says University of Colorado–Boulder Registrar Kristi Wold-McCormick.

Intended as a red flag to let students know they need to get back on track, academic probation is the result of failing grades. Experts say that typically means below a 2.0 grade point average, though that number can vary by college and even by the specific program of study. While a 2.0 GPA may equal good academic standing overall, a challenging major may require a higher standard than the one set by the institution, experts note.

Those working in higher education encourage students not to think of academic probation as a punishment, but rather as support from the school. It offers an opportunity, they say, for students to discover campus resources that can help them be successful.

“We want them to utilize resources and get connected, and also know and connect with faculty members or staff members, so that we can help them get back to where they need to be,” says Antonique Flood, assistant director of the Allen Student Advising Center at Ohio University.

Flood adds that “the support processes we put in place for students” on academic probation “looks different on every campus.”

Generally, higher education professionals say, students will meet with an adviser or other university support staff when placed on academic probation. In many cases, students will have met with support staff even earlier, because most colleges monitor warning signs through various learning management systems and tracking factors such as class attendance and grades in order to catch and correct academic issues.

Students continue to take classes during the probationary period, but failing to show progress can result in an academic suspension. That time may vary by school, experts say, noting it may be a semester or a year. Academic dismissal is the next step if a student is unable to turn around his or her grades while on probation.

Probation may come with some restrictions. Wold-McCormick says it may bar students from participating in organizations or activities or competing for scholarships that require a certain GPA.

It may mean university oversight of the registration process, with students required to work with the college to develop their schedule, and may cap the number of credit hours a student can take in a single semester, notes Sherri Stepp, associate dean of undergraduate studies and director of University College at Marshall University in West Virginia.

“We also don’t allow (students) on academic probation to register online. Therefore, we have holds on their registration to prevent them from changing their schedule. Once we’ve established the schedule for the semester, they would have to go through their adviser to make any schedule adjustments prior to the beginning of the term or when the term begins,” Stepp says.

To get off probation students must show academic progress, which typically means improving their GPA to a 2.0 on a 4.0 scale. That’s easier to do when students have earned a small number of credit hours and a single class carries more weight on their cumulative GPA. While schools allow students to remain enrolled as they try to improve their academic record, that period is often limited.

“Typically schools don’t let students remain in that mode for perpetuity, because they’re just digging a bigger academic hole that’s going to be harder to get out of. It’s not responsible for institutions to do that,” Wold-McCormick says. She adds that if a student is receiving financial aid it may harm eligibility in the future if he or she remains below a point of good academic standing.

Experts also note that it may be difficult to transfer while on academic probation. Wold-McCormick says that period typically doesn’t appear on a student’s transcript, though a college will be able to deduce that a student is on academic probation because of the low GPA.

The reason students end up on academic probation varies, experts say, but they cite students not going to class as a primary reason. Other factors include a skills gap between high school and college-level academic work, struggles with mental health, family matters or financial issues that place an additional strain on students and cause them to prioritize work over school.

“Every student has a story, and if you approach it as such you’ll learn what really led them to be placed on probation,” Flood says.

Higher education pros recommend that students meet with advisers and faculty members and seek out support services such as tutoring. They also should consider if their major is the right fit.

Strategies offered by experts to avoid or get out of academic probation are simple: go to class, follow the syllabus and talk to the instructor. They also stress the need for students to seek out help as soon as they begin to struggle.

“Catching things early on is really important,” Wold-McCormick says.

