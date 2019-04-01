WeWork strikes again in downtown D.C.

WeWork has inked a deal to join Fannie Mae in its new headquarters building in downtown D.C. as it continues to gobble up space throughout the District and across Greater Washington. The popular coworking space…

The popular coworking space provider leased 109,943 square feet at Midtown Center, Carr Properties’ redevelopment of the former Washington Post headquarters at 1100 15th St. NW, WeWork confirmed Monday. The lease claimed all of the remaining office space at the 867,000-square-foot complex, which is substantially leased to Fannie Mae.

JLL brokers Greg Lubar, Andy O’Brien and Zach Boroson represented WeWork, while Carr was represented in house by Dan Dooley, Jackson Prentice and Kaitlyn Rausse.

WeWork plans to offer a range of space options at the site, from small businesses and high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies.

It’s just the latest expansion for the New York-based WeWork, which took all 1701 Rhode Island Ave. NW in a lease cemented the day Akridge cut the ribbon on its 104,000-square-foot redevelopment…