Watergate office building back on the market barely two years after its last sale

The Watergate office building, site of the infamous burglary that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon’s 1974 resignation, is for sale.

Newmark Knight Frank is marketing the 214,508-square-foot, 11-story office building at 2600 Virginia Ave. NW on behalf of owner Rockwood Capital, which purchased the building for $75 million in January 2017. Rockwood acquired it from a partnership of Penzance Cos. and Greenfield Partners.

The building has an assessed value of $75.6 million, according to the D.C. tax office.

The property is currently 90 percent leased and serves as the headquarters for 10 of its tenants, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation and KIPP D.C. (The Democratic National Committee has long since moved out of the building, but that was after an investigation that ultimately linked the break-in to Nixon.)

The building recently underwent a $14 million renovation, which included a new fitness center, bike storage and repair station, electric vehicle charging…