WashREIT expanding its multifamily portfolio with $461M in purchases

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 3, 2019 7:46 am 04/03/2019 07:46am
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) is expanding its multifamily portfolio by 50% with the purchase of seven apartment communities in the D.C. suburbs for $461 million.

The D.C.-based developer plans to sell some commercial assets to fund the purchases. The acquisitions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, while the dispositions should close in the third quarter. WashREIT said it has secured loans for interim funding prior to completing the commercial sales.

The multifamily purchase includes 2,113 units across the seven, primarily garden-style Class B complexes located in Northern Virginia and Montgomery County.

The properties includes:

205 Century Place, Alexandria
13690 Legacy Circle, Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Drive, Herndon
10519 Lariat Lane, Manassas
86 Heritage Way, NE, Leesburg
2 Observation Court, Germantown
99 Watkins Mill Road, Gaithersburg

WashREIT President and CEO Paul McDermott said in a statement the purchase is aimed at meeting the market…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

