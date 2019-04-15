Washington’s NFL team inks new deal for retail operations

Washington’s NFL team has signed a 10-year deal with Fanatics Inc. to handle online and in-venue retail operations. The new team store is live and launched this past weekend — roughly 10 days before the…

Washington’s NFL team has signed a 10-year deal with Fanatics Inc. to handle online and in-venue retail operations.

The new team store is live and launched this past weekend — roughly 10 days before the NFL draft. In the near future, Fanatics will bring employees to help operate the team’s brick-and-mortar stores, including the Hall of Fame store at FedEx Field and kiosks around the stadium.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fanatics replaces MainGate Inc.

As the NFL’s official e-commerce partner, Fanatics operates online retail for 22 NFL franchises and omnichannel retail (e-commerce and in-venue) for eight of those teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who signed earlier this year.

The Jacksonville-based sports apparel retailer says its omnichannel experience will give fans consistency between items and offer an expanded selection regardless of shopping online, on mobile, at the game or in one of the additional team stores throughout the area.

