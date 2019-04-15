Washington Monument reopening delayed

The Washington Monument is now expected to reopen in August, months later than originally projected, as the National Park Service deals with soil issues in the area. The park service announced Monday that the rehabilitation…

The Washington Monument is now expected to reopen in August, months later than originally projected, as the National Park Service deals with soil issues in the area.

The park service announced Monday that the rehabilitation project, to include a new security screening area and elevator modernization, will not be completed by spring as its website has long said. The project has been delayed “for mitigation of possibly contaminated soil in the construction area,” per a park service statement.

“The potentially contaminated soil is below the ground surface and poses no risk to public health,” the statement reads. “The soil in question was likely introduced in the 1880s as the monument was being completed.”

The 555-foot-tall monument was closed in August 2016 due to the unreliability of the elevator system, which failed repeatedly.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) co-founder David M. Rubenstein funded the Monument’s elevator modernization with a $3 million donation — that work…