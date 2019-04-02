Viewpoint: The lesson in the Fifth and Eye debacle

In May 2014, the administration of then-Mayor Vincent Gray selected a team led by the Peebles Corp. to develop the D.C.-owned lot at Fifth and Eye streets NW. Peebles was chosen in part, the announcement…

In May 2014, the administration of then-Mayor Vincent Gray selected a team led by the Peebles Corp. to develop the D.C.-owned lot at Fifth and Eye streets NW. Peebles was chosen in part, the announcement declared, because it bid the highest amount for the land — we later learned $28 million for half an acre, $10 million more than its appraised, as-is value — and promised the largest number of affordable units.

And it’s still a vacant lot.

There’s a lesson here, in the method the District weighs best and final offers. Because, as we learned yet again last week, throwing around a big number doesn’t get you squat. Peebles will not build its promised SLS Hotel and branded condos. The project is dead, for the second time in 11 years.

Fifth and Eye is cursed. First, in 2008, the Donohoe Cos. was awarded the development — the week before Lehman Brothers Holdings collapsed and the world tumbled into the Great Recession. Donohoe tried, certainly, but couldn’t pull off the project…