Viewpoint: Nonprofit pay tax needs to be fixed

Few tears are shed when Congress imposes taxes on million-dollar earners. However, a seemingly well-intentioned effort to curb “excessive” pay to nonprofit employees — under new section 4960 of the Tax Code — may discourage…

Few tears are shed when Congress imposes taxes on million-dollar earners. However, a seemingly well-intentioned effort to curb “excessive” pay to nonprofit employees — under new section 4960 of the Tax Code — may discourage Washington-area corporate leaders and entrepreneurs from actively engaging in charitable efforts. This could be a blow for Washington-area philanthropy, at a time when recent reporting indicates it has lagged behind other major metropolitan areas in corporate giving.

The new tax is not the only tax reform change targeting nonprofit organizations. The 2017 legislation also added a tax on university endowments, created compliance headaches with a new tax on certain benefits provided to nonprofit employees, and weakened key tax incentives for individuals to make charitable contributions, such as through changes to the standard deduction and estate tax exemption.

Congress’ rationale for enacting the new tax was reasonable. Nonprofit organizations receive donations…