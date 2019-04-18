Viela Bio scores breakthrough status for rare autoimmune disease treatment

Viela Bio Inc. has earned a breakthrough therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration for a product to treat neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a life-threatening autoimmune disease that impacts the central nervous system. The…

The FDA granted breakthrough status to the company’s candidate, inebilizumab, following positive results from a pivotal study that was “the largest monotherapy study ever conducted in NMOSD,” said Dr. Jorn Drappa, chief medical officer and head of research and development at Viela Bio, in a statement. The study showed a 77% reduction in the risk to patients experiencing attacks when treated with the drug versus those that received a placebo, putting the company on a faster trajectory than planned because it completed earlier than expected, as Drappa told us last month.

It’s a giant step for the Gaithersburg biotech, as the designation expedites drug development and regulatory review. The FDA grants this status to therapies that set out to…