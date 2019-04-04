University of Maryland among top U.S. public colleges in new ranking

The University of Maryland is among the top-rated public colleges in America, according to new nationwide rankings for 2019, compiled and released earlier this week by Buffalo Business First, a Business Journal sister publication. The…

The University of Maryland is among the top-rated public colleges in America, according to new nationwide rankings for 2019, compiled and released earlier this week by Buffalo Business First, a Business Journal sister publication.

The university ranked No. 13 out of several hundred colleges across the U.S., up one spot from a year ago.

The state universities of Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia came in first, second and third place, respectively.

In Virginia, the College of William and Mary (No. 8), Virginia Tech (No. 32), Virginia Military Institute (No. 38), George Mason University (No. 55) and James Madison University (No. 60) all cracked the top 100. Along with UMd., University of Maryland Baltimore County (No. 59) and St. Mary’s College of Maryland (No. 68) also cracked the top 100.

Buffalo Business First analyzed a wide range of data for 505 public colleges across the country, using a 22-part formula to generate the rankings.

