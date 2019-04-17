United Therapeutics sued by generic drug competitors

United Therapeutics Corp. has been sued for “unlawfully impeding competition” by Sandoz Inc. and RareGen LLC, the companies selling a generic form of a drug the Silver Spring biotech had under patent until last month.…

United Therapeutics Corp. has been sued for “unlawfully impeding competition” by Sandoz Inc. and RareGen LLC, the companies selling a generic form of a drug the Silver Spring biotech had under patent until last month.

The lawsuit, filed April 16 in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) placed restrictions on cartridges made by medical device manufacturer Smiths Medical ASD Inc. that are required to administer subcutaneous injections for the drug treprostinil.

United Therapeutics and Smiths Medical instructed CVS Specialty and Accredo pharmacies that they cannot purchase or dispense Smiths’ cartridges for use with generic treprostinil, according to the plaintiffs’ suit, which also says Smiths has committed to selling the cartridge supply only to United Therapeutics and other companies it approves.

Treprostinil just became available as a generic option March 25. Until then, it was available only Remodulin, a product…