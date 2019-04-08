202
United Therapeutics drops drug prospect after failed trial

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 8, 2019 2:52 pm 04/08/2019 02:52pm
United Therapeutics Corp. has terminated one of its drug candidates to help treat pulmonary arterial hypertension after it failed its most advanced drug trials.

The experimental tablet called Tysuberprost — a combination of one of United Therapeutics’ existing inhaled drugs, Tyvaso, and a molecule-like compound called esuberaprost that the company licensed in 2000 — didn’t successfully delay the worsening of PAH conditions for patients in a phase 3 trial, the company said Monday.

“Accordingly, United Therapeutics has decided to discontinue further esuberaprost development,” the Silver Spring drug developer said in a statement.

The news took a 5.3 percent bite out of United Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ: UTHR) share prices, causing them to dip $6.35 to $114.46 apiece by about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

United Therapeutics had planned to position Tysuberprost for patients who didn’t improve from taking Tyvaso alone. The company has been under increasing pressure to diversify its drug portfolio as…

