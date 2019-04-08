United Therapeutics drops drug prospect after failed trial

United Therapeutics Corp. has terminated one of its drug candidates to help treat pulmonary arterial hypertension after it failed its most advanced drug trials. The experimental tablet called Tysuberprost — a combination of one of…

The experimental tablet called Tysuberprost — a combination of one of United Therapeutics’ existing inhaled drugs, Tyvaso, and a molecule-like compound called esuberaprost that the company licensed in 2000 — didn’t successfully delay the worsening of PAH conditions for patients in a phase 3 trial, the company said Monday.

“Accordingly, United Therapeutics has decided to discontinue further esuberaprost development,” the Silver Spring drug developer said in a statement.

The news took a 5.3 percent bite out of United Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ: UTHR) share prices, causing them to dip $6.35 to $114.46 apiece by about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

United Therapeutics had planned to position Tysuberprost for patients who didn’t improve from taking Tyvaso alone. The company has been under increasing pressure to diversify its drug portfolio as…