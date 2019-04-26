Union Square Cafe pulls out of Capitol Crossing

New York’s Union Square Cafe will not be expanding to D.C. after all. Restaurateur and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer said more than two years ago that his company, Union Square Hospitality Group, would open…

Restaurateur and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer said more than two years ago that his company, Union Square Hospitality Group, would open a second location of the iconic, high-volume New York restaurant at Capitol Crossing, the new development opening piece by piece on a platform over Interstate 395 in downtown D.C.

But now, “after much consideration, USHG and PGP have mutually decided not to open a second location of Union Square Cafe in Capitol Crossing,” a spokesman for the company, Union Square Hospitality Group, said Friday.

PGP is Property Group Partners, the New York developer building Capitol Crossing. It recently delivered the first of five buildings it plans there at 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, and its first office tenant, the American Petroleum Institute, has already moved in.

But there hasn’t been much activity in the retail space at the building, which totals more than 25,000 square feet.…