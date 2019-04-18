Under Armour’s North America head to depart at end of April

The president of Under Armour Inc.’s sluggish North American business will leave at the end of the month, according to a federal filing Thursday. Jason LaRose has worked at the Baltimore-based sportswear maker since 2013…

The president of Under Armour Inc.’s sluggish North American business will leave at the end of the month, according to a federal filing Thursday.

Jason LaRose has worked at the Baltimore-based sportswear maker since 2013 and led the company’s North America business since October 2016. Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and chief operating officer, will lead the region until the company names a replacement.

LaRose, 44, is leaving to become CEO of a private company that does not compete with Under Armour, a person familiar with the move told the Business Journal. He originally joined Under Armour in 2013 from Express to lead the company’s global e-commerce business. In 2015 he was named senior vice president of digital revenue.

North American makes up the largest chunk of Under Armour’s sales, accounting for 72 percent of the company’s revenue in 2018. Under Armour had sales of $3.7 billion in North America last year.

Sales in North America have faltered in the time LaRose has…