UMMS CEO Chrencik resigns amid reforms to the system’s board

University of Maryland Medical System announced Friday that its president and CEO Robert A. Chrencik will resign effective immediately.

Chrencik has been on a leave of absence since March 25 following reports that the nonprofit system had business deals with some UMMS board members, including Mayor Catherine Pugh, which raised concerns about conflicts of interest and improper dealing.

Interim CEO John W. Ashworth will continue leading the system.

Chrencik was an executive at UMMS for 35 years and has been at the head of the system since 2008.

The news of his resignation comes a day after the hospital system said it received a grand jury witness subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as federal investigators executed search warrants on City Hall and Pugh’s Baltimore home.

The mayor has been on a leave of absence from her post since April 1, citing a case of pneumonia. She has been entrenched in an ongoing scandal over sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s…