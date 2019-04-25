U.S. men’s national soccer team to play at Audi Field

The U.S. men’s national soccer team will play for the first time at Audi Field on June 5 in an exhibition against Jamaica. The match, a tune-up for this summer’s Gold Cup competition, had been…

The U.S. men’s national soccer team will play for the first time at Audi Field on June 5 in an exhibition against Jamaica.

The match, a tune-up for this summer’s Gold Cup competition, had been rumored for several weeks. The Washington Post confirmed the match on Wednesday.

Details on tickets have not been announced.

The U.S. Soccer Federation regularly scheduled matches at RFK Stadium in the past, but has not played in the District since an October 2016 friendly against New Zealand. That match, 1-1 tie, was played before just more than 9,000 fans — the smallest attendance of the U.S. national team’s 24 appearances at RFK.

But the soccer-specific stadium at Buzzard Point is a place of interest for the USSF, according to the Post report. And as the WBJ reported last month, Audi Field owner D.C. United is welcoming exhibitions and other regular stadium tenants to create more revenue.

The Gold Cup, the soccer championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, runs…