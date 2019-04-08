Type 2 Diabetes in Kids

With the rise in Type 2 diabetes among adults, you may wonder if there’s also an increase among children and young adults. Turns out, there sure is. Historically, the chronic condition once almost exclusively affected…

Historically, the chronic condition once almost exclusively affected adults, but that’s changed in recent decades. While the majority of people who develop Type 2 diabetes — when the body doesn’t use insulin properly — are still adults, increasingly some children and adolescents are being diagnosed with it as well.

A large study called SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth found that newly diagnosed cases of Type 2 diabetes in children and teens increased by about 4.8 percent in each year of the study’s period between 2002 and 2012.

Contributing Factors

“Prior to the 1980s, Type 2 diabetes was extremely uncommon in children and adolescents,” says Dr. Fran Cogen, director of the Childhood and Adolescent Diabetes Program at Children’s National Health System and professor of pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington D.C. “Unfortunately, the rate has increased as our lifestyles have become increasingly sedentary, and we’ve seen an explosion of processed, high-sugar and fast-food options.” Couple that with lower physical activity and more time in front of screens, and that’s a recipe for an increased diabetes risk.

Poor diet choices and lower levels of physical activity increase the risk for obesity, which is the most powerful determinant of Type 2 diabetes in childhood, adolescence and young adulthood, says Dr. Michael Freemark, chief of the division of pediatric endocrinology and diabetes at Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina. In fact, several large population studies have found that childhood obesity that continues in the teen years can increase the risk for adult-onset Type 2 diabetes four- to 28-fold, Freemark says. “It’s therefore not surprising that the global rise in the prevalence of childhood Type 2 diabetes has coincided with a dramatic increase in childhood obesity,” he says.

There’s also a genetic role in Type 2 diabetes. In other words, if you have a parent or sibling who has it, there’s a greater chance that you’ll develop the disease as well. “There are certain individuals or groups of individuals who are more predisposed to develop Type 2 diabetes,” says Dr. Jennifer Olson, chief of endocrinology at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Oakland. Native Americans, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, African-Americans and Hispanics are at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Experts say it’s important to understand that both genetics, or family history, as well as lifestyle affect a person’s chances of developing Type 2 diabetes — and to take care to address modifiable risk factors.

Type 2 Diabetes Prevention

Fortunately, there are some things your family can do to decrease kids’ risks of developing diabetes at any time in their lives. “It’s really the entire family that needs to make healthy changes in terms of food choices and increasing activity,” Olson says.

Here’s what your family can do:

— Cut out sugary drinks — and offer water instead.

— Be choosy about carbs.

— Don’t overload your — or your child’s — plate.

— Be active as a family.

— Minimize screen time.

— Make sure your child gets enough sleep.

“Eliminate sugar-sweetened beverages from your diet. They don’t belong in our diet,” says Dr. Silva Arslanian, a pediatric endocrinologist at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “When I talk to patients, I tell them: 70 percent of your body and my body is water. It’s not Coke, it’s not 7UP, it’s not Red Bull; it’s pure water.”

Instead of consuming sugary drinks or carbs that break down fast, like white bread, aim for foods packed with complex carbs like fruits and veggies. Experts say it’s not about putting kids on a rigid diet (which can backfire and contribute to other issues, like eating disorders). Rather it’s important to embrace sensible eating patterns that may help with prevention of diabetes, like a Mediterranean diet, while making room for foods of all kinds, including having sweets in moderation.

Also, don’t expect that your kids will be super active if you’ve set up shop on the couch. Instead, think of fun ways to move together as a family, along with giving kids an opportunity to be active on their own, from free outdoor play to youth sports. Kids should be physically active for at least an hour a day most days of the week, and adults should engage in moderate-intensity activity, like brisk walking (you can always go faster, too, as you’re able) or swimming, at least 150 minutes a week, or for 30 minutes a day for five days.

Whether your family is offering new foods or moving more, it’s important to make changes in a positive, sustainable way.

“The key is to make small, incremental changes that the whole family can participate in so no one feels isolated or singled out,” Cogen says. These small changes can help your child lose weight if that’s a problem, and that lowers the chance of developing Type 2 diabetes. Healthier habits are especially important when there’s a long family history of diabetes, and family members shouldn’t think they’re destined to develop the condition because of that history. “Operating as a team, a family, is much more likely to be successful,” she adds.

Also, avoid using the TV or another screen as a babysitter. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends skipping digital media altogether, except for video chatting, for toddlers younger than 18 to 24 months; and watching limited media with children 18 to 24 months (since interacting helps with learning), and limiting screen use to an hour daily for 2- to 5-year-olds. In addition, develop a family plan to moderate screen use for kids of all ages — which can spur children to entertain themselves in other, and often more physically active, ways.

Keep bedtimes routine and make sure children get enough sleep for their age. That ranges from 10 hours or more for preschool kids to 8- or 9-plus hours for older kids. Not getting adequate rest or keeping odd sleep hours can have a negative impact on blood sugar regulation as well as making it more likely kids (as with adults) will eat more and poorly, and contribute to obesity, which is associated with a risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Symptoms

It can be confusing to try and track Type 2 diabetes symptoms, especially in children. Sometimes, there are no symptoms. However, increased thirst, urination, bedwetting and unexplained weight loss could indicate Type 2 diabetes.

“It looks like the obesity epidemic is also driving earlier puberty,” Olson says. “So obesity is leading to earlier pubertal development.” Hormonal changes during puberty affect blood-sugar regulation, and the incidence of Type 2 diabetes increases with the onset of puberty. That’s true with estrogen in particular as well as growth hormone that leads to insulin resistance. “So Type 2 diabetes is about twice as common in girls than in boys, and we start seeing it at about the time of puberty,” Olson says.

An increasing number of staphylococcus skin infections or vaginal yeast infections in girls also can be signs of Type 2 diabetes.

Of course, depending on your child’s age, you may not spot all of the symptoms easily, and your child may not share them or even be aware of them.

Parents may not always have Type 2 diabetes on their minds. “That’s one of the scariest factors of the disease,” Cogen says. “In many cases, it’s not even on a parent’s radar.”

Even in parents who are aware of diabetes risks, it’s hard to overcome factors like the convenience of fast food, the lack of time to prepare healthier food at home and the higher cost of certain fresh foods. “Parents may also fail to connect the dots between their own family histories of metabolic disease and the child’s risk of obesity and Type 2 diabetes,” Freemark explains.

If you suspect your child has symptoms of Type 2 diabetes, make sure to visit your family doctor or pediatrician. Their office can consider screening for diabetes. When a child is very overweight or has signs of insulin resistance, health professionals are more likely to check blood sugar and possibly hemoglobin A1C level, Freemark says. If there’s a family history of diabetes or signs of polycystic ovary syndrome in teenage girls (including menstrual irregularity and having acne or excess facial hair), there’s a greater chance that they will get their blood sugar tested. A pediatric endocrinologist may need to help care for a child or teen with abnormal results.

Besides making healthy changes as a family, it’s important to educate your children about Type 2 diabetes as they get older. This creates awareness that will help them when they are adults. For example, research finds young adult women should be at a healthy weight even before they get pregnant to reduce the chances of diabetes both for themselves and their future children, Freemark says. By arming them with information as a teen or young adult, they can make better choices.

Most people aren’t aware, for example, that “youth-onset Type 2 diabetes is more aggressive than adult-onset Type 2 diabetes,” Arslanian says. Besides insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes is characterized by decreased function of so-called beta-cells, which produce and secrete insulin. For kids and teens diagnosed with diabetes, this loss of function tends to occur more rapidly. “Complications happen much faster, the deterioration in beta-cell function is much faster — meaning they will end up on insulin much earlier than adults do — and mortality rates from cardiovascular disease are much higher,” Arslanian says. Still, experts stress it’s far from inevitable that a child who has a family history of diabetes will go on to develop the condition. Rather, it’s about taking action early as a family.

Although the increase in Type 2 diabetes in children and teens may seem daunting, there is a silver lining, Freemark says. The risk for Type 2 diabetes in people who were overweight or obese as children but not as adults was no higher than the Type 2 diabetes risk in adults who were never overweight. In other words, you can cut your risk if you lose weight earlier in life. “This encouraging finding suggests that reversal of childhood obesity may prevent subsequent development of Type 2 diabetes,” he says.

