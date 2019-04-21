Type 2 Diabetes in Children: Symptoms and Treatments

Most kids have an instinctual love of sweet treats and sugary drinks. But that innate sweet tooth and the widely available and inexpensive nature of such foods are combining to create an epically bad health…

Most kids have an instinctual love of sweet treats and sugary drinks. But that innate sweet tooth and the widely available and inexpensive nature of such foods are combining to create an epically bad health problem for many young people. Where once upon a time Type 2 diabetes was a disease affecting only older adults — to the point where it was colloquially referred to as adult-onset diabetes — that reality has changed. A variety of factors have led to an increasing number of children developing this potentially debilitating and life-threatening disease.

What Is Type 2 Diabetes?

There are several different forms of diabetes, and Type 2 is the most common among adults. All types of diabetes are related to a problem with blood sugar levels. “We all need glucose (sugar) to function,” says Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician with AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles. “That’s the ‘gas’ the body uses to move,” and the body extracts this glucose from the foods we eat. But in some people, there’s a problem in how that glucose is taken into the cells to fuel their function.

This dysfunction can arise because of a lack of insulin or an inability of the cells to use what insulin is available. Insulin is a hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreas, an organ in the abdomen that secretes digestive enzymes and other hormones.

In some cases, the pancreas ceases creating insulin altogether, resulting in the disease known as Type 1 diabetes, which is sometimes referred to as juvenile diabetes because it tends to be more common in children than adults. In other cases, the pancreas is making inadequate levels of insulin or the cells have become resistant to insulin’s function and therefore can’t absorb glucose the way they should. “In Type 2 diabetes, we talk about a relative deficiency of insulin. So you may be producing insulin, but the body is not utilizing the insulin as it should be,” says Dr. Rohan K. Henry, a pediatric endocrinologist with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

As with many other hormone-related functions in the body, the insulin problem is one of balance. Shapiro says that if there’s not enough insulin, the body won’t work properly, but if you have “too much, your body doesn’t know what to do with it. If your body has been chronically exposed to a lot of sugar, the cells become resistant to insulin and can’t utilize all the sugar that’s accumulating outside of your cells.”

When this happens, “it starts kind of burning, so to say, the entire body,” Shapiro says. “That’s why you start having issues with your eyes and kidneys and other parts of the body. And even though they have a lot of sugar, your body feels like you’re starving because it’s not going into the cells anywhere,” where it can be used. This creates symptoms of increased hunger and thirst and weight gain that are often associated with Type 2 diabetes.

Although Type 2 diabetes has traditionally been rare in children, over the past 30 years or so, rates of this chronic disease have risen significantly among people under 19 years of age. A 2017 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that between 2002 and 2012, rates of newly diagnosed cases of Type 2 diabetes in children aged 10 to 19 increased 4.8 percent each year. The increase was even steeper in certain ethnic groups — Native Americans had an 8.9 percent annual increase, Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders ticked upwards at 8.5 percent, and non-Hispanic blacks saw a 6.3 percent rise.

Dr. Joseph Wanski, an endocrinologist with L.A. Care Health Plan, says the rising number of cases of Type 2 diabetes in children is related to America’s worsening weight problem. “There is currently an obesity epidemic in the United States, as well as a significant increase in the diagnosis of diabetes or elevated blood sugars during pregnancy in recent decades.”

This increase spells trouble for not only the individuals who develop Type 2 diabetes, but the whole of the population as a generation of children deals with the consequences of chronic disease, Shapiro says. “If we continue this trend, it’s something that we’re not going to have enough people or money to take care of it. It’s that bad.”

What Are the Risk Factors for Type 2 Diabetes in Children?

There are a few risk factors that can increase the chances your child will develop Type 2 diabetes, and childhood obesity tops the list. “The numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that there is an epidemic of obesity in the U.S. population, and with the increased prevalence of obesity among different pediatric age groups, there’s been a corollary rise in prevalence of Type 2 diabetes,” Henry says.

Other risk factors are similar for adults and children and may include:

— A family history of Type 2 diabetes. Shapiro says “there’s a genetic component, but we’ve seen that Type 2 diabetes is more related to lifestyle choices.” The CDC reports that “more than 75 percent of children with Type 2 diabetes have a close relative who has it, too. But it’s not always because family members are related; it can also be because they share certain habits that can increase their risk.”

— Race and ethnicity. The CDC reports that African Americans, Hispanic/Latino Americans, American Indians, Alaska Natives and some Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans are at higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

— Mom’s blood sugars. A history of diabetes or elevated sugars in the mother during pregnancy can increase risk for a child to develop Type 2 diabetes.

— Other medical conditions. Conditions such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol can increase the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes for both children and adults.

— Diet and lifestyle choices. Sugar intake and the consumption of fatty, processed foods combined with a sedentary lifestyle are significant factors in the development of Type 2 diabetes in both adults and children. However, the term “lifestyle choices” not-so-subtly lays blame on the patient, and with children, it doesn’t seem entirely fair in all cases to fault the child or even the child’s parents for those so-called poor lifestyle choices. The rise of food deserts — typically urban places where access to fresh, whole foods is limited — and the loss of safe places to play are two less-controllable factors many families are dealing with in some parts of the country. Globally, the rise of TV and computer screen–based sedentary activities and changes to our approach to food and eating are cultural phenomena that have converged to make it more difficult for many children to get the exercise and nutrition they need. So, when a child develops Type 2 diabetes, it’s rarely just about a raging sweet tooth and a love of video games.

What Are the Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes in Children?

Some cases of Type 2 diabetes in children can develop without obvious signs and symptoms. Other cases may offer symptoms that “are similar to those in adults,” Wanski says. These include:

— Increased thirst and urination. High levels of sugar in the blood can pull fluid from cells. This can trigger an increased urge to drink causing a rise in urination levels.

— Increased appetite. Because the cells aren’t getting the glucose they need to function properly, this can trigger a sensation of hunger or a need to eat more.

— Blurring of vision. High blood sugars can also draw fluid from the eye, causing a blurring of vision or an inability to focus the eyes properly.

These symptoms are often seen “in association with increased weight or increasing weight,” Wanski says.

How Is Type 2 Diabetes in Children Diagnosed?

Children who are “overweight and have one or more of the risk factors for diabetes should have an A1C blood test performed,” Wanski says. This test looks at how blood sugar levels have been maintained the preceding three months.

Shapiro says that children who display risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes should be routinely screened for the disease, which can be done with an annual fasting blood glucose test. This is a simple blood test that your pediatrician can order. If the results show an abnormal blood glucose level, that will likely trigger additional blood work including a hemoglobin A1C test, which may also go by the names HbA1c, glycated hemoglobin or glycohemoglobin. Your doctor will also take a medical history and perform a physical examination to determine whether your child has Type 2 diabetes.

Henry agrees that screening high-risk individuals is important, as catching Type 2 diabetes early leads to better management of the disease long-term. “Screening is recommended so you can pick up people on the borderline,” who may not have tipped over into full-blown diabetes, but are showing signs of insulin resistance, a condition called prediabetes. At this stage, “you can intervene with lifestyle changes and you can reverse Type 2 diabetes early.”

How Is Type 2 Diabetes in Children Treated?

“Education using culturally competent self-management for these children and their families is the mainstay of treatment,” Wanski says. This includes counseling on lifestyle changes that “help reduce weight, such as a change in diet to decrease consumption of calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods, with special attention to reduce or eliminate sugar-added beverages,” such as soda and high-sugar fruit juices and drinks.

In addition to improving diet, Henry says parents should seek to “limit screen time to increase physical activity” and otherwise encourage children to get more exercise every day. Exercise has been shown in some studies to be superior to medication in improving Type 2 diabetes.

Shapiro agrees that altering controllable factors should be a top priority for children with Type 2 diabetes. “If you make changes to diet and exercise and you make sure that you’re taking care of your body, you can actually live without medications and that’s kind of the objective to get to the point where it’s more the preventive and wellness part of it rather than the medication component of it. When we get to medication, we have failed as a society, we have failed as parents, we have failed as doctors. We have failed.”

But in some cases, medication is necessary to regain control of haywire blood sugars, and metformin or insulin may be used. “Many other newer drugs have not been tested in this age group and are not recommended at this time,” Wanski says. In severe cases, a child may be administered insulin to get blood sugars under control, and then once they’ve been stabilized, that level can be maintained with metformin, an oral medication that helps the body use the insulin it’s producing appropriately.

What Are the Complications of Type 2 Diabetes in Children?

Although diabetes is a problem of blood sugars, it has wide ranging effects on all areas of the body. “When you have Type 2 diabetes, this puts you at higher risk for other stuff that you wouldn’t necessarily relate to diabetes,” Shapiro says. “Cancer is one of them.” A 2018 study in the journal Diabetologia (that looked at both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in adults) found that women with diabetes had a 27 percent increased risk of cancer compared to women who didn’t have diabetes. Men saw a 19 percent higher risk of cancer when they had diabetes. Although the connection between diabetes and cancer isn’t entirely clear, both cancer and diabetes share many elements such as obesity, poor diet and inflammatory processes.

In addition, “often children (with Type 2 diabetes) already have some of the medical conditions that are associated with diabetes, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol,” Wanski says. If such conditions haven’t yet been identified in a child who has Type 2 diabetes, “there should be screening for these conditions, as well as other potential complications.”

Complications that you should keep an eye out for include:

— Kidney disease. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that about 1 in 4 adults with diabetes has kidney disease. This is because over time, diabetes damages the kidneys and blood vessels in the kidneys.

— Eye disease or retinopathy. The National Eye Institute reports that diabetic eye disease includes diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, cataract and glaucoma. All are related to chronically high blood sugar levels that damage blood vessels in the eye and the retina.

— Nerve disease. Diabetes can cause nerve damage in some people, and this causes numbness and pain in the feet and may lead to problems with internal organs. Also called diabetic neuropathy, this nerve damage can lead to the loss of toes or foot amputations and is related to high blood sugar levels over time.

— Blood vessel damage. Throughout the body, the network of vessels that carry blood can be damaged by blood sugar problems. This can lead to a variety of issues including vascular disease, heart disease, stroke and skin conditions.

“It’s important to screen for these as soon as the Type 2 diagnosis is first made,” Wanski says, as they can be particularly dangerous or debilitating. Other complications that can develop in children with Type 2 diabetes include:

— Obstructive sleep apnea. This condition causes disturbed sleep and is often diagnosed by snoring. It’s related to obesity and can cause many problems throughout the body because it prevents patients from getting adequate rest.

— Liver disease. The Mayo Clinic reports that having diabetes increases the risk of developing a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the term used to describe a buildup of excess fat in the liver. This condition can disrupt how the liver functions.

— Polycystic ovary syndrome. This condition features an imbalance of sex hormones in women and is related to obesity and insulin resistance. It can cause infertility and other problems with the female reproductive system.

Shapiro says people who have diabetes are also at higher risk for developing “behavioral health problems like anxiety and depression” and this may be related to the hormonal disruptions diabetes can cause. “We’re still understanding the pathways for this, but the sooner we act” to reduce the obesity epidemic to help decrease incidence of childhood Type 2 diabetes, the better off many people will be.

A simple place to start is cutting out sugary drinks, such as sodas and sports drinks and focusing on eating fresh fruits and vegetables rather than processed or fast foods. It’s important to always be mindful of sugar and calorie intake. “There are some drinks that have 25 to 30 percent of all the calories that a kid needs for the entire day,” Shapiro says. Despite that spike in calorie consumption, because it’s a beverage, the child usually doesn’t feel fuller than usual and is likely to eat whatever else he or she normally would. “They eat a normal lunch and eat something else and they start accumulating a lot of the calories that they do not need,” he says.

