Treasury could stop printing money in D.C., move bureau out to Beltsville

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing could soon move its money manufacturing operations out of its downtown D.C. headquarters in favor of a new facility in Maryland.

The bureau announced Monday it plans to evaluate a 100-acre parcel at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beltsville Agricultural Research Center for its printing operations. Should it make the move, the BEP would hold onto one of its two buildings along 14th Street SW for office space, but jettison the other.

The change would move the bureau’s money printing operations entirely out of downtown D.C., ending more than 100 years of manufacturing in the space. It could also mark an end to tours of the facility and its printing presses, long one of the most popular destinations for tourists.

The BEP believes the move would be well worth it for the agency, generating a substantial cost savings over its current space. Spokeswoman Teresa Fynes says the bureau’s annual maintenance costs at its current headquarters are close…