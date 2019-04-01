Topgolf National Harbor gearing up for summer opening

Dallas-based Topgolf International Inc. is preparing to open its newest location in Greater Washington this summer, and it’s looking to hire about 500 for new jobs. Topgolf is holding its first hiring event for its…

Dallas-based Topgolf International Inc. is preparing to open its newest location in Greater Washington this summer, and it’s looking to hire about 500 for new jobs.

Topgolf is holding its first hiring event for its new National Harbor location in three weeks, where applicants are quizzed on gathering intel and navigating group activities, sit through interactive panel interviews and one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, and more.

Available positions at National Harbor include servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance and guest services staff. Interested applicants are encouraged to register to audition at an upcoming hiring event, called “Mission: Ambition.” Recruitment events will take place offsite, with the location disclosed online upon applying.

Topgolf National Harbor, the company’s 55th location, is a three-story, 65,000-square-foot venue located at the intersection of Clipper Way and Oxon Hill Road. Employees will receive free Topgolf game play, food and…