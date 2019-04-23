Top 10 Cancer Hospitals in New York

10. Westchester Medical Center Westchester Medical Center is located north of New York City in Valhalla, New York, and shows an above-average 30-day cancer survival rating after being admitted relative to other hospitals treating similarly…

10. Westchester Medical Center

Westchester Medical Center is located north of New York City in Valhalla, New York, and shows an above-average 30-day cancer survival rating after being admitted relative to other hospitals treating similarly complex conditions. This hospital has excellent advanced technologies and patient services, such as programs for hospice, pain management and palliative care. It also treats a high number of patients for cancer-related disorders over three years, which leads to better outcomes.

9. North Shore University Hospital

At North Shore University Hospital, you can find an excellent patient experience and access to advanced technologies, such as image-guided radiation therapy. This hospital has an above-average 30-day cancer survival rating after being admitted, relative to other hospitals treating similarly complex conditions. It also has a higher-than-average nurse staffing rating, which shows more nursing care per patient, and a very high volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders over three years, which is associated with better outcomes.

8. NYU Winthrop Hospital

Located on Long Island, NYU Winthrop Hospital is a nearly 600-bed facility with high performance ratings in seven adult specialties. At NYU Winthrop you’ll find excellent 30-day cancer survival ratings, advanced technologies and patient services, such as programs for hospice, pain management and palliative care. The relative volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders is very high, and the nurse staffing is higher than average, showing this hospital has a high ratio of nursing care per patient.

7. Lenox Hill Hospital

Lenox Hill Hospital, a general medical and surgical facility, is located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in New York City. It scored high in patient safety, demonstrating commitment to reducing accidents and medical mistakes. This hospital is rated high-performing in five procedures and conditions, including colon cancer surgery and heart bypass surgery, and in six adult specialties, including cancer, nephrology and urology.

6. Montefiore Medical Center

Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York, is nationally ranked in one adult specialty and seven pediatric specialties, which includes pediatric cancer. This hospital is a general medical and surgical facility, as well as a teaching hospital. Montefiore Medical Center received the highest possible rating in colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure. It also received an excellent score for 30-day cancer survival, nurse staffing, advanced technologies and patient services for cancer.

5. Mount Sinai Hospital-New York

Mount Sinai Hospital, located in New York City, is a general medical and surgical facility. Founded in 1852, this hospital is ranked No. 18 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll and No. 47 in the U.S. for cancer treatment. It scored high in patient safety, demonstrating success in preventing harm to patients during surgery and preventing deaths from treatable complications after surgery. Among the innovations at Mount Sinai was the development of a technique for inserting radioactive seeds into the prostate to treat cancer in 1995.

4. NYU Langone Hospitals

NYU Langone Hospital ranks No. 44 overall in cancer and comes in fourth within New York state. NYU Langone Medical Center’s main facility is Tisch Hospital, a teaching hospital for the NYU School of Medicine that opened in Manhattan in 1963. The Medical Center received an excellent rating on advanced technologies, such as image-guided radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy and shaped-beam radiation, and 30-day cancer survival after being admitted. It has a very high relative volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders over three years, which is associated with better outcomes.

3. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a cancer facility and teaching hospital located in Buffalo, New York. Founded in 1898, this hospital was the first institution in the nation dedicated exclusively to cancer research, focused on moving discoveries from the laboratory to patient care. Ranked 30th in the nation for cancer care, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center scored high in 30-day cancer survival, advanced technologies and patient services. It’s also very high-performing in surgeries for lung cancer and colon cancer.

2. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

New York-Presbyterian Hospital was founded in 1998 after a merger between The New York Hospital and The Presbyterian Hospital. This hospital ranks No. 25 in the nation for cancer care and has an excellent 30-day cancer survival rating after being admitted relative to other hospitals. Several specialty services are available, such as for pregnant women with cancer, complications like placenta accreta, neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, and women carrying infants diagnosed with fetal abnormalities. You will find excellent advanced technologies and patient services at this hospital, such as programs for hospice, pain management and palliative care.

1. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has more than 120 research laboratories that focus on various types of cancer, as well as 38 core facilities, which offer technology and subject matter experts to researchers. This hospital specializes in cancer care, treating hundreds of subtypes of the disease every year. It is ranked second in the nation among adult cancer hospitals and first within New York state. Among the services Memorial Sloan Kettering offers are genetic counseling, cancer screenings, pain management care and physical therapy. Patients also have the chance to participate in the cancer center’s large clinical trial program.

