Top 10 Best Countries for Taxes, Ranked by Perception

Every year, millions of people around the world file their taxes — the slice of their incomes and profits that goes to local and national governments to pay for a variety of services. As the level and rules of taxation differ from one nation to another, workers and business leaders often prefer those countries that offer better tax legislation that ensures higher take-home pay.

Being considered a favorable tax environment is one of five attributes used to develop the Open for Business sub-ranking in the 2019 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed as the most favorable tax environments.

10. Ireland

Favorable Tax Environment: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 21

9. Thailand

Favorable Tax Environment: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 26

8. Costa Rica

Favorable Tax Environment: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 44

7. Singapore

Favorable Tax Environment: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 15

6. Dominican Republic

Favorable Tax Environment: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 49

5. United Arab Emirates

Favorable Tax Environment: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 23

4. Qatar

Favorable Tax Environment: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 31

3. Switzerland

Favorable Tax Environment: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

2. Luxembourg

Favorable Tax Environment: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 19

1. Panama

Favorable Tax Environment: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 52

The 2019 U.S. News Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

