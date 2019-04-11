Tolls at Maryland’s Key, Hatem bridges to become cashless in October

The Maryland Transportation Authority will begin cashless toll collection at the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge in October as the agency looks to save motorists time and make paying tolls…

The Maryland Transportation Authority will begin cashless toll collection at the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge in October as the agency looks to save motorists time and make paying tolls more convenient.

MDTA has been rolling out cashless tolls since opening its first non-cash facility in 2011, the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The Key Bridge in Baltimore and the Hatem Bridge in Cecil and Harford counties will be the first so-called “legacy” facilities to became cashless. Motorists traveling on the bridges will pay with their E-ZPass transponder or be sent a Notice of Toll Due through a video tolling system.

The Key and Hatem bridges will be converted first because they have the most customers already paying using E-ZPass. Some 93% of Hatem Bridge customers pay with E-ZPass. At the Key Bridge 80% of customers pay with E-ZPass.

Transportation agencies across the U.S. have been moving toward cashless tolling for more than…