Tishman Speyer tones down plans for post-Justice building makeover

Tishman Speyer has toned down its renovation plans for 601 D St. NW once the Justice Department moves out.

The New York-based developer recently submitted plans for the 46-year-old office building to the National Capital Planning Commission, which is scheduled to consider the project early next month. Instead of an all-glass facade and related trophy-class improvements, plans by the Shimoda Design Group depict a less dramatic shift to new stone cladding for the building’s facade and a greater emphasis on pedestrian-level design elements.

The revised approach is one of several Tishman Speyer has been considering ahead of the Justice Department’s planned move to NoMa as part of a larger consolidation, according to sources familiar with the situation. Other landlords are also contemplating building changes to re-lease their space once the federal agency moves out of their buildings.

Representatives for Tishman Speyer declined to comment for this article beyond what is in its NCPC submission.

