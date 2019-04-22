202
Home » Latest News » Tishman Speyer tones down…

Tishman Speyer tones down plans for post-Justice building makeover

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 22, 2019 11:56 am 04/22/2019 11:56am
Share

Tishman Speyer has toned down its renovation plans for 601 D St. NW once the Justice Department moves out.

The New York-based developer recently submitted plans for the 46-year-old office building to the National Capital Planning Commission, which is scheduled to consider the project early next month. Instead of an all-glass facade and related trophy-class improvements, plans by the Shimoda Design Group depict a less dramatic shift to new stone cladding for the building’s facade and a greater emphasis on pedestrian-level design elements.

The revised approach is one of several Tishman Speyer has been considering ahead of the Justice Department’s planned move to NoMa as part of a larger consolidation, according to sources familiar with the situation. Other landlords are also contemplating building changes to re-lease their space once the federal agency moves out of their buildings.

Representatives for Tishman Speyer declined to comment for this article beyond what is in its NCPC submission.

The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!