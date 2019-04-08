This Tysons company has signed on to help BMW develop driverless cars

BMW has signed up Tysons-based DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) to support the development of the German auto manufacturer’s autonomous vehicles. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. DXC, which was created in 2016 out…

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DXC, which was created in 2016 out of the spin-off of a Hewlett Packard Enterprise segment and its merger with Computer Sciences Corp. and Electronic Data Systems, is supplying BMW with technology to collect, store and manage vehicle sensor data from its global test fleet of autonomous vehicles.

“With the platform and tools provided by DXC, BMW engineers are able to significantly accelerate the engineering and testing of autonomous driving algorithms,” Edward Ho, an executive vice president with DXC Technology, said in a statement.

DXC’s tech platform, called Robotic Drive, accelerates the autonomous driving development process with data collection, storage and analysis to the deployment of evolved knowledge based on the collected data.