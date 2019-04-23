This startup has raised a big new round to fight customer churn

Arlington startup ChurnZero Inc. has landed $7 million in new funding — bringing the growing startup’s total funding to $10 million. The startup, founded in 2015, offers a software platform to help reduce customer loss…

The startup, founded in 2015, offers a software platform to help reduce customer loss and boost retention for other companies (i.e. churn) by engaging customers while identifying those that are using the product less or not at all. The new funding round was led by private equity and venture capital firm Baird Capital Partners, which has invested in hourly job platform Snag, Sittercity.com and a slew of other software companies.

Existing investors participating in the round include Grotech Ventures, Middleland Capital, the Charlottesville Angel Network and Center for Innovative Technology. Joanna Arras from Baird Capital will join ChurnZero’s board as part of the round.

The round is part of a larger bet ChurnZero is making on creating an entire new vertical within companies — customer success.

“Customer success is a persistent issue for companies…