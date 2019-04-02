This local food startup just got backing from Usher and Jay Z

Arlington food startup Hungry Marketplace Inc. has raised $8 million in a star-studded round that will help the company expand into new markets. The funding comes in part from musicians Usher, as well as Marcy…

Arlington food startup Hungry Marketplace Inc. has raised $8 million in a star-studded round that will help the company expand into new markets.

The funding comes in part from musicians Usher, as well as Marcy Venture Partners, Jay Z’s venture fund (and its first investment), alongside producer Dave Free and “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio. Seth Goldman, the founder of Honest Tea, and Founding Farmers restaurant Group Owner Dan Simons are also participants in the latest round.

The group joins local investments by Sands Capital Ventures and Motley Fool Ventures as well as membership investment platform Private Access Network.

Hungry, founded in 2016 by brothers Shy and Eman Pahlevani, offers catering to corporations through a network of professional chefs who cook their won recipes. It will expand into Atlanta next month and three to four additional cities along the east coast this year, according to CEO Jeff Grass. The company already operates in Philadelphia, where it opened last…