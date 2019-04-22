This college football recruitment startup is raising money. Here’s its next play.

Ashburn-based Route Analytics Inc. quietly launched last year with a platform to improve the college football recruiting process — and it’s gaining yardage. The data science startup, which uses algorithms and machine learning to help…

The data science startup, which uses algorithms and machine learning to help student athletes understand how they’d stack up at the college level, is building a new version of its platform and raising money to get it done.

Route emerged in a beta stage last summer and went live six months ago, already with “incredible traction,” said CEO Craig Ridley. It’s now in 44 states, with a 30% compound monthly growth rate for users. The company projects a five-year average of about 15% growth, “which will still have us exceeding goals if we continue this momentum,” he said.

Now the team is chipping away at a Series A round of up to $1 million, which it initially set out to raise when it was pre-revenue and pre-launch.

“We knew we were early, but there was such excitement around what we were doing that we were encouraged…