These two JBG Smith maps show how HQ2 will change Crystal City

It’s a tale of two maps. One shows Crystal City and Pentagon City’s present. The other shows the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle and the “tech-dominated growth” that could be in Arlington’s near future.

As Amazon.com Inc. builds and staffs up HQ2, other tech companies who orbit the online retailer could follow, according to a JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) investor presentation released Tuesday.

“Amazon isn’t just 38,000 jobs,” the JBG Smith documents say. “It’s a catalyst for significant growth.”

Pointing to nearly two dozen tech companies with offices near Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, JBG Smith suggests that Arlington could see similar growth. Of course, the Chevy Chase-based developer would be ready to lease to them.

The companies — like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Hulu and Cisco, to name a few — opened offices within or just outside a one-mile radius of a cluster Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) buildings in the South Lake Union neighborhood since 2010, according to the…