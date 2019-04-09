The Yards’ first major office tenant inks long-term lease for new headquarters

Chemonics International has made its D.C. consolidation official, signing a long-term lease with Brookfield Properties for a new 11-story office building at The Yards. The international development company, which scored an eight-year, $5.2 million property…

Chemonics International has made its D.C. consolidation official, signing a long-term lease with Brookfield Properties for a new 11-story office building at The Yards.

The international development company, which scored an eight-year, $5.2 million property tax break from the District in December, will consolidate four D.C.-area locations into one 300,000-square-foot headquarters designed by Gensler. It has committed to moving 500 jobs from Virginia into the District, creating 400 internships for D.C. residents in the coming decades and assisting local nonprofits.

The construction of 1275 New Jersey Ave. SE begins what Brookfield describes as The Yards’ second phase, to include up to five new office buildings largely on the western portion of the community. The Yards is expected to be built out by 2030, bringing some 1.8 million square feet of office, 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, up to 3,400 multifamily units and a 225-room Thompson Hotel to 48 acres on the Anacostia…