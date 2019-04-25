The World Is Still at Record Levels of Sadness and Anger, New Survey Shows

The world remained at record levels of anger, worry and sadness in 2018, according to an annual global survey released this week that reinforces studies showing that work-life balance is more important than wealth in…

Additionally, a growing share of Americans reported experiencing stress, worry and anger in 2018, according to Gallup’s Global Emotions Report, the Washington-based analytics and consulting firm’s annual survey assessing the state of emotions around the world.

Gallup surveyed 151,000 adults in more than 140 countries in 2018 to generate the findings. From the survey questions, Gallup generated two indices, one focusing on positive experiences and the other focusing on negative experiences.

Globally, 39% percent of people said they had experienced a lot of worry the day before and 35% reported stress. Another 31% of people reported experiencing pain, 24% experienced sadness and 22% said they were angry.

In the United States, 55% of adults surveyed said they were stressed, a figure nearly as high as in Greece, which topped that list and where 59% of respondents reported experiencing that emotion in the past day. Additionally, 45% of Americans reported being worried and 22% reported being angry, both up from the year before.

For the positive experience index, Latin American countries registered the top scores, as they did last year. Scores ranged from high scores of 85 in Panama and Paraguay to a low of 43 in Afghanistan. Paraguay has topped the Gallup survey since 2015 while Afghanistan finished at the bottom for the second consecutive year.

A median of at least 7 in 10 people said they experienced a lot of enjoyment (71%), felt well-rested (72%), smiled or laughed a lot (74%) and felt treated with respect (87%). By contrast, less than half of people surveyed (49%) said they learned or did something interesting the day before the interview.

Gallup’s findings come a month after a similar annual assessment of well-being was released by the United Nations. In that study, Finland was deemed the world’s “happiest” country while people in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Afghanistan — countries plagued by war — finished last. And while Scandinavian countries routinely top rankings of countries’ quality of life, Gallup findings suggest positive experiences with others can help

“Latin Americans may not always rate their lives the best (like the Nordic countries), but they laugh, smile and experience enjoyment like no one else in the world,” wrote Jon Clifton, Gallup’s global managing partner in a preface to the report. “The answer to whether money truly buys happiness is still far from being understood, but this report gives global thinkers an idea of who is living the best and worst lives in the world.”

A 2018 study conducted by researchers at Purdue University and the University of Virginia found a “satiation point” at which household incomes stop generating more happiness. That satiation point varies depending on where in the world people live, according to the study, published in the academic journal Nature Human Behavior. Globally, the researchers found satiation occurs at $95,000 in annual household income for life evaluations and $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being.

The 10 most positive countries in 2018 were:

1. Paraguay

2. Panama

3. Guatemala

4. Mexico

5. El Salvador

6. Indonesia

7. Honduras

8. Ecuador

9. Costa Rica

10. Colombia

The 10 most negative countries were:

1. Chad

2. Niger

3. Sierra Leone

4. Iraq

5. Iran

6. Benin

7. Liberia

8. Guinea

9. Palestinian Territories

10. Congo

