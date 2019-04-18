Every consecutive quarter for the last 10 years, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s profits have grown — a fact celebrated in press release after press release that proclaimed “record earnings” since 2009. Until last quarter. The still…

Every consecutive quarter for the last 10 years, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s profits have grown — a fact celebrated in press release after press release that proclaimed “record earnings” since 2009.

Until last quarter.

The still highly profitable bank reported net income of $33.7 million for the first three months of 2019, down both from the $35.7 million reported during same period a year ago — the typical way public companies compare earnings — and the $40.3 million reported during the fourth quarter of 2018.

And in what is either an unfortunate coincidence or a direct correlation, the streak ended in the same quarter in which founder Ron Paul abruptly retired as chairman and CEO due to health concerns. The run of record profits was a point of great pride for Paul, who in January called it “a record of consistency rarely seen in public company financial performance.”

Bank officials didn’t specifically point out the end of the run in either their press release Wednesday or…