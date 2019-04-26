The State of Small Business Featured Speaker: A Growing Economy Across the Region

Dr. Stephen Fuller, leading expert on Greater Washington’s economy and director of The Stephen S. Fuller Institute, delivered the keynote address at the recent The State of Small Business event, presented by the Washington Business…

Dr. Stephen Fuller, leading expert on Greater Washington’s economy and director of The Stephen S. Fuller Institute, delivered the keynote address at the recent The State of Small Business event, presented by the Washington Business Journal and Sandy Spring Bank. Dr. Fuller’s presentation was an informative overview of the current business climate and economic trends that are driving short-term growth across the region. Following are excerpts from the presentation, edited for space and clarity.

·The Small Business Administration defines small businesses as non-federal firms with fewer than 500 employees. In the Washington Metropolitan area, half of the employment is in small firms.

·The future growth of the economy tends to be non-federally dependent. Think about it as a private sector-driven economy.

·What is the Washington Metropolitan area good at? What is our future? We are manufacturers, distributors, and professional business services. We are education and health…