The State of Small Business Event: Challenges & Opportunities

The Washington Business Journal, in partnership with Sandy Spring Bank, recently invited three business leaders from the Greater Washington area to share their executive perspectives at The State of Small Business event held April 5. Peter Abrahams, publisher of the Washington Business Journal, moderated the discussion with panelists Kristina Bouweiri, president and CEO of Reston Limousine; Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington; and Tony Hudgins, vice president of growth and partnerships with TransitScreen. The following are excerpts from the discussion, edited for space and clarity.

Q: How do you recruit talent?

Kristina Bouweiri: There’s a nationwide shortage of drivers. We’re trying to focus on hiring people that are a good cultural fit, and we’re working within some of the groups that we have working for us now. We target these different groups and host job fairs. I go to all of these job fairs because I want people to see…