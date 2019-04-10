The Single Woman’s Investment Guide

Go confidently into your investing future. Single women face a lot of financial challenges. Chief among them is overcoming the investing confidence gap, the divide between how confident women investors are compared to men. Their…

Go confidently into your investing future.

Single women face a lot of financial challenges. Chief among them is overcoming the investing confidence gap, the divide between how confident women investors are compared to men. Their lack of confidence often prevents women from investing. Over time, this “can cost you even more than the more notorious gender pay gap,” says Shelly-Ann Eweka, a wealth management director with TIAA in Denver. “Unlike the latter, this one is totally in our hands, because boosting your confidence level requires nothing more than a bit of effort.” To that end, here is your Single Woman’s Investment Guide: 12 investing tips to help you invest better and braver.

Keep investing simple, smarty pants.

“Don’t make investing more difficult than it is,” says Cathy Curtis, a certified financial planner and founder of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California. Single women often let intimidation keep them from investing, but investing is easier than you think. “A simple Google search for ‘Investing 101’ yields many great resources,” Curtis says. “Or a visit to Vanguard or Fidelity’s website will make it easy to learn the basics, open an account and start investing in low-cost index funds.” And the basics really come down to only three tenets: Stay diversified, take on only as much risk as you need to reach your goals and rebalance regularly.

Learn the investing lingo.

Every woman knows the importance of being an educated consumer. Whether it’s reading a nutritional label or deciphering an eBay listing, it’s important to know what you’re buying. The same holds true of investments. But like that nutritional label, there’s a language to investments that you must learn first. “The language of equities and mutual funds is easier to learn if you’re willing to spend some time online, reading a wide range of blogs and message boards,” Eweka says. “You can learn a lot from the comments section, a lively forum of nuanced, real-life examples where advice is sometimes more expert than the musings of experts themselves.”

Know thyself.

Knowing yourself is a key part of your investment education, Eweka says. “If you haven’t done so already, fill out a risk tolerance questionnaire to find out your investing style.” Typically 10 questions or less, risk tolerance questionnaires can be found on most major investment firms’ websites. For best results, use the questionnaire of a company you trust and want to invest with.

Start investing early.

The best thing you can do for your investments is to start funding them early. The more time you give your investments to grow, the more they’ll compound overtime. Starting investing early is especially important for single women investors who will face a longer retirement than men. “The easiest place to start is generally your employer’s 401(k) plan,” says Shannon Lynch, a senior financial advisor at Personal Capital in Scottsdale, Arizona. Give your future the financial leg up it deserves by funding it early and often.

Determine how much to invest.

Before you can start investing, you need to determine how much you’re willing and able to invest. For single women — and really any investor — the answer to that should be as much as you possibly can. “Generally, any money you don’t need for at least 10 years in the future may be invested in an equity mutual fund,” Eweka says. Money you’ll need sooner than that can still be invested, but should be held more conservatively in a mix of stocks and bonds, or just in bonds. The shorter your time frame, the higher your allocation to bonds should be.

Don’t fear stocks.

“Many studies have shown that women are more conservative investors than men and invest a smaller percentage of their savings in stocks,” Curtis says. This can be a mistake, especially when you’re young, she says. “Over the long term of 15 years or more, stocks have always grown more than bonds or cash.” Young single women investors have the time to withstand corrections and even some crashes. Don’t let fear of stocks stand between you and stock market returns. Note this doesn’t necessarily mean investing in individual stocks; stock funds are often better options.

When in doubt, wade in slowly.

Achieving your larger, long-term financial goals will likely require investing in growth-oriented investments like stocks. If the thought of stock market volatility makes your stomach turn, build up your tolerance by wading in. “Rather than make any sweeping changes to your asset allocation, take it slowly,” Eweka says. “You may consider dipping a toe into equities to test the waters at first, rather than plunging yourself right in.” But remember to keep pushing yourself. As your comfort level grows, add to your stock fund holdings until you’re at the appropriate allocation for your goals.

Stay diversified.

Diversification is the catchword of investing. Even single women who have never invested have probably come across talk of diversification and eggs in multiple baskets. Diversified investing means holding investments that swing on different pendulums. When one investment is down, another will be up so your portfolio never falls (or rises) all at once. Diversification smooths the bumps in your investing journey and helps increase your chance of long-term success. “If you have spread your investment risk across different investment types, you are potentially buffering yourself not only from gut-wrenching plunges, but from inflation, which outpaces lower risk investments over time,” Eweka says.

Watch out for those taxes.

Taxes are to investing what aphids are to gardens: They eat away at your returns one little bite at a time until you’re left with spindly branches where a bush should have been. “Taxes will erode your investment returns over time, so whenever there is an opportunity to save in a pre-tax account, do it,” Curtis says. Workplace retirement plans and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) let you contribute pre-tax dollars so you can lower your tax bill today while increasing your retirement savings for the future.

Leverage the tax-free growth of a Roth.

Another great tax-saving investing strategy for single women is a Roth IRA and Roth 401(k). While you don’t get a tax deduction today for money you contribute to a Roth, money inside your Roth grows tax-free. This means you’ll never have to pay taxes on any investment earnings in your Roth, provided you abide by IRS withdrawal rules — which, incidentally, are more flexible than other retirement plans. You can withdraw your Roth contributions without penalty or tax at any age, provided the Roth is at least five years old. That’s not saying you should — the longer you keep your investments in the Roth, the more they’ll grow.

Protect your investments.

Even the best investing strategy won’t do you any good if you need to sell those investments to cover expenses. An emergency fund of six to 12 months’ living expenses is even more important for single earners because yours is likely the only income you have to rely on, Lynch says. “And because your ability to earn is one of your greatest assets, it’s important to protect this with disability insurance,” she adds.

Find an investing community.

Being a single woman doesn’t mean you have to go about investing alone. “Seek out a community of women to share resources with and get tips; take advantage of workshops and workplace education,” Eweka says. Recall the teacher’s maxim: If you have a question, chances are 10 other people in the room are wondering the same thing. Whatever struggle or hurdle you face to investing, chances are there’s a whole network of single women facing the same challenge.

Tips to help you invest better.

— Keep investing simple.

— Learn the investing lingo.

— Know thyself.

— Start investing early.

— Determine how much to invest.

— Don’t fear stocks.

— When in doubt, wade in slowly.

— Stay diversified.

— Watch out for those taxes.

— Leverage the tax-free growth of a Roth.

— Protect your investments.

— Find an investing community.

More from U.S. News

10 Investing Tips for Busy People

16 Investing Questions That Intimidate You, But Shouldn’t

Build Your Investment Strategy With These 9 Questions

The Single Woman?s Investment Guide originally appeared on usnews.com