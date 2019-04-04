The Second-Victim Phenomenon: How Doctors Feel After Medical Errors

Close your eyes and imagine for a moment that you are a doctor walking into the hospital for the day. Rounds begin, and you start to make your way through the patients who are yours…

Close your eyes and imagine for a moment that you are a doctor walking into the hospital for the day. Rounds begin, and you start to make your way through the patients who are yours to see. Some are doing well and healing nicely. Others are struggling through the expected recovery. They feel every emotion: hope, gratitude, frustration and fear. They share these with you, their provider. You gladly shoulder each one, conversing, supporting, counseling and caring. You absorb every part of their experience because you are, at your core, a caregiver. Imagine the elation at recovery and discharge to home that you feel. Imagine the pain if returning home is not possible. Picture coming out of the operating room telling loved ones everything went great. Or sitting with a family and telling them there is nothing more to be done.

Such is the rollercoaster of emotions doctors and nurses confront every day. This is the part of being a provider that no one really prepares you for in school. And yet, the emotions are real and constant. It’s a double-edged sword of sorts — a true privilege to be intimately involved in the experiences of these patients that comes with great expense of personal emotional energy.

[See: 5 Common Preventable Medical Errors.]

Over the last decade, people have been talking about the second-victim phenomenon. In essence, it started as an explanation of how physicians or nurses feel after a medical error has occurred. The patient is obviously the first victim, but the second victim discussion brought into focus the fact that the provider also experience trauma related to making a medical error that harms a patient. This is, after all, a direct contradiction to the oath we take to do no harm. Recently, people have argued that the moniker of second victim may not be the appropriate language. However, the trauma suffered by providers involved in an error is real no matter what we call they syndrome.

Since we started the conversation about second victim, many types of interventions have been put into place to support providers in those scenarios. After all, physician burnout is a significant issue in our U.S. health care system, resulting in 400 to 700 doctors taking their own lives each year. Most hospitals started with a root cause analysis of these error circumstances — what went wrong, where were the safety nets, how can it be prevented? This approach is important for understanding the anatomy of an error and clarifying continuous improvement processes to protect everyone going forward. However, it does not address the emotional impact on either the patient or the provider.

Over the last decade, health care has added critical incident debriefs immediately after these events to help teams process what occurred. However, these moments often feel as if they’re used to refocus teams so that they can move onto the next patient since the work never ends. Over the longer term, organizations have different opportunities to look at such incidents. There are M&M (morbidity and mortality) conferences, which have been made famous on various TV shows, to examine each person’s contribution to what went wrong. Some hospitals have also started peer response programs when an event occurs to lend immediate support.

[See: How to Help Aging Parents Manage Medications.]

But let’s return to our opening scenario. This doctor is going through his or her routine day — no errors or unanticipated events. Still, often 30-plus patients are on the team with needs, both medical and emotional, that the doctor must absorb. What toll does this daily routine take out of this team?

Hospitals have begun to focus work on burnout. The workload, the electronic medical record and efforts in meditation and self-care to develop resilience are all receiving attention on an organizational level to assist caregivers. But what’s missing may just be acts of kindness and care between health care givers to heal the individual daily wounds that occur.

To that end, more hospital systems are having some sort of compassion rounds. These have been jumpstarted by something called Schwartz rounds, named for Ken Schwartz, a health care attorney, who died of lung cancer. During his illness, he was touched by the simple acts of kindness that his caregivers did for him. He left a legacy to start a foundation that shines a light on many aspects of caregiving, including focus on those providing. His mantra was to make the unbearable bearable, and he recognized what the degree of sympathy and empathy was costing his doctors and nurses and felt that needed to be recognized and supported.

Now, many centers have adopted those tenets of meeting on a cadence to discuss and explore the emotional and psychological demands of a career in medicine. The overwhelmingly positive response to such rounds underscores the desire for connection and support that all of our clinicians are thirsting to find. This type of intervention, and others that accomplish the same end, may be the most pressing need to support those who work in health care. Trouble is, very few resources exist to support these initiatives. We rely on those impacted to volunteer their time beyond their usual clinical duties to make it happen — obviously a contraindication to the goal of promoting wellness. The need for organizations, both local hospitals and national and governmental bodies, to take notice of these wounds and the resource interventions to help heal them is crucial, and the time is now. We are facing a work force shortage and compromised patient safety when our providers are suffering. We can no longer expect that a physician can or should heal thyself.

[See: 10 Lessons From Empowered Patients.]

The practice of medicine is a noble profession. Patients and caregivers share an incredible bond. They also share a difficult road. Most physicians do not make errors, but they all have incredible trials that they endure throughout their career, one small wound at a time. As we focus on burnout and wellness, we need to find ways to comprehend and support these small wounds as most doctors seem to be suffering death by a thousand paper cuts — one sliver at a time.

More from U.S. News

9 Strategies for Reducing Emergency Room Medication Errors

5 Common Preventable Medical Errors

9 Extra Safety Assignments for Hospital Patients

The Second-Victim Phenomenon: How Doctors Feel After Medical Errors originally appeared on usnews.com