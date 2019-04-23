The mass exodus from Greater Washington continues. And it got worse last year.

Current residents can’t seem to stop packing up and leaving Greater Washington. The number of people leaving continues to dwarf the number of people moving here, according to data from July 1, 2017, to July…

The number of people leaving continues to dwarf the number of people moving here, according to data from July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2018, from the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. About 30,600 more people moved away than moved here during that time, a concept called “net domestic out-migration.”

That is significantly more than the 21,900 net loss of residents through July 1, 2017.

The net loss from domestic migration led to just 0.8% population growth, the slowest in the region since 1980, when Blondie’s hit “Call Me” topped the charts.

The region has had a net domestic migration loss since 2013, with the largest coming in 2014 with 32,700 more people leaving than moving in.

The relatively anemic 49,950 resident population growth in the new data came from…