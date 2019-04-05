202
The Front Page in limbo as landlord plans building renovation

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 5, 2019 1:41 pm 04/05/2019 01:41pm
The future of longtime Dupont Circle watering hole The Front Page is uncertain as its landlord plots a revamp of 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW. 

The building’s owner, a joint venture between Meridian Group and WeWork, plans to begin renovating the building in September after its major office tenant, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, moves out. 

The retail leases expire in August, and Meridian Group is in talks with its existing tenants — Front Page, Buffalo Billiards and Shop Made in D.C. — as well as new ones, said Wil Machen, senior vice president with Meridian. 

A retail leasing flier circulated by Meridian’s leasing agents, Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors, notes The Front Page’s space could be available by third quarter of 2020, roughly when the renovation of the building is expected to be complete. 

“We have to be responsible owners of the building and talk to other groups to see what options are, while we are in discussions with each of the existing groups,”…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
