The data center boom is paying off in a big way for the average Loudoun homeowner

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously adopted a $3.2 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2020 featuring a significant cut to the real estate tax rate, an across-the-board pay raise for county employees and a nearly $100 million increase for county schools.

How did they pull it off? Data centers, largely. Loudoun anticipates collecting $200 million in fiscal 2020 from the personal property tax on computer equipment, up 35 percent over 2019.

As we have repeatedly noted, data centers are driving Loudoun’s economic growth more than any other sector. Northern Virginia, dominated by Loudoun, is the world’s data center hub and it’s not even close, in terms of inventory, absorption and construction activity. Data center land now regularly sells for $1 million-plus per acre.

For the bottom line of Loudoun homeowners, the data center boom is only good news — assuming they don’t live next to one. Supervisor Matthew Letourneau, R-Dulles, summed it up in a…