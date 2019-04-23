The country’s smallest Barnes & Noble opens at Mosaic

When Barnes & Noble opens Wednesday in Fairfax’s Mosaic District, it will be the smallest store yet for the bookseller, which has been testing out smaller formats for the past couple of years. The 8,300-square-foot…

The 8,300-square-foot bookstore located at 2921 District Ave. is the smallest of the 12 smaller-footprint prototypes the company has opened, said Frank Morabito, vice president of stores for Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BKS).

Despite its diminutive size, it squeezes a lot in: it carries 24,000 titles, a section of games, Legos and toys, a cafe with indoor and outdoor seating that serves Starbucks coffee and and food items, and a small stationery and gift items section.

That’s all in addition to ample offerings from local authors, as well as a selection that’s heavy on history, graphic novels and children’s books in addition a range of other titles. Books cover shelves but also are hung on wall-mounted shelves on columns and pillars throughout the store to maximize inventory.

While Barnes…