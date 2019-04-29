202
Home » Latest News » The cloud can get…

The cloud can get complicated. This local startup has raised a pile of money to simplify it.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 29, 2019 2:45 pm 04/29/2019 02:45pm
Share

Cloud management company DivvyCloud Corp. has raised $20 million in fresh funding, the company confirmed to the Washington Business Journal.

The Arlington company, which can set automated procedures and policies for applications that run in the cloud — like turning off costly cloud resources when they are not needed or ensuring privacy settings — had raised $19 million out of a possible $29 million new round, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filing from April 26.

The new round brings DivvyCloud’s total funding raised to about $30 million, including a $6 million funding round in 2017.

The round was led by Providence Strategic Growth, a division of Providence Equity Partners LLC. Managing Director Brian Shin will join the company’s board. The growth division has invested in SignUpGenius, Pineapple Payments and other technology companies. The round also included additional investment from previous investors MissionOG and RTP Ventures.

The fresh investment will allow…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!