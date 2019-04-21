Best cities to retire in Texas America’s second-most populous state is a haven for retirees. Whether you’re seeking warmer weather, affordable housing, lower taxes or engaging leisure activities, you will be able to find it…

Best cities to retire in Texas

America’s second-most populous state is a haven for retirees. Whether you’re seeking warmer weather, affordable housing, lower taxes or engaging leisure activities, you will be able to find it somewhere in the state of Texas. Many cities in Texas have ample job opportunities for retirees looking to launch a second career and top doctors and hospitals that can help you manage health conditions, according to a recent U.S. News analysis of the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas as potential retirement spots. The study included data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. An added bonus for retirees: Texas doesn’t have a state income tax. Here are the best places to retire in Texas.

Austin

Austin’s hot job market and unique, quirky culture draws many people to the area, including retirees. The city attracted over 12,000 new residents between July 2016 and 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. This state capital city is the home of the University of Texas–Austin, where seniors age 65 and older can take up to six tuition-free credit hours per semester. The area is also a hub for tech jobs, including Apple, Dell and IBM. Major health care providers include Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David’s Medical Center. Housing in Austin is typically expensive, costing retirees a median of $283,500. However, retirees relocating from more expensive cities with similar amenities may be able to reduce their housing costs.

San Antonio

San Antonio is the fastest-growing city in the U.S. The metro area added over 24,000 people between July 2016 and 2017 and now has a total population of over 1.5 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. San Antonio could be an ideal place to retire for those on a budget. Retirees can enjoy the scenic beauty of the Texas Hill Country without facing high housing costs. The median San Antonio home price is just $161,800. San Antonio homeowners age 60 and older pay a median of $1,293 per month if they have a mortgage, and that further declines to $451 monthly among those who have paid off their home. The median rent is $830 per month among retirees.

Dallas

Dallas and nearby Fort Worth have each added over 18,000 more residents between July 2016 and 2017, the Census Bureau found. The low housing costs make it affordable to relocate. The median home price is $200,500, and the median rent among people age 60 and older is $993 per month. Major health care providers include Baylor University Medical Center and the UT Southwestern Medical Center. Sports fans have ample professional teams to root for, including the Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers and Stars, while those interested in the arts can find volunteer opportunities and social events at the city’s many museums.

El Paso

El Paso is one of the most affordable places to retire in the country. The median home price for those age 60 and older is just $107,600, which is among the lowest of any metro area in the U.S. A retiree with a paid-off house faces a median of only $384 in monthly housing costs, which climbs to $990 among older homeowners with a mortgage. Retiree renters pay a median of $621 per month for an apartment in El Paso. A Gallup-Healthways survey found that El Paso residents score highly on several measures of life satisfaction, including liking what they do each day and having supportive relationships. This western Texas city is located directly across the Rio Grande from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez.

Houston

Houston is the 4th largest city in the U.S. with a population of 2.3 million people. Located in eastern Texas near the Gulf of Mexico, Houston has a museum district and a theater district that provide plenty of recreation and volunteer opportunities for retirees. The area has several colleges, including the University of Houston, where seniors age 65 and older are eligible to audit courses for free, and Rice University. The median home price is $183,700, and homeowners typically pay $1,463 in monthly housing costs if they have a mortgage and $532 for a paid-off home. The median rent among people age 60 and older is $922 per month.

McAllen

The McAllen metro area, which includes Edinburg and Mission, is located at the southern tip of Texas. A nationwide Gallup-Healthways survey found that McAllen residents are more satisfied with their careers than workers in any other large metro area in the country. It helps that a modest income is usually enough to pay for housing. McAllen is the only large metro area in the country where the typical home costs less than $100,000. The median home price among people age 60 and older is only $72,900. Homeowners without mortgages have median monthly housing expenses of $350 per month, and renting an apartment costs a median of $577 monthly.

The best places to retire in Texas include:

— Austin

— San Antonio

— Dallas

— El Paso

— Houston

— McAllen

More from U.S. News

Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather

13 States Without Pension or Social Security Taxes

The 10 Best Places to Retire With Affordable Housing

The Best Places to Retire in Texas originally appeared on usnews.com