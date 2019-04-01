The 10 Most Health Conscious Countries in the World, Ranked by Perception

Health is one of the biggest concerns worldwide, with governments investing large amounts of money in their health-care systems and care for their patients. In 2017, the United States ranked highest among developed countries in…

Health is one of the biggest concerns worldwide, with governments investing large amounts of money in their health-care systems and care for their patients. In 2017, the United States ranked highest among developed countries in health care spending, at about $10,000 per capita, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Switzerland ranked second in health care spending, at $8,009 per capita, and Luxembourg was third-highest, with $7,048 per capita in spending.

European countries also dominate the top three countries most concerned about health in the 2019 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics. Many of the top 10 countries seen as happy also are seen as the world’s safest nations.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed as the most health conscious.

10. Belgium

Most Health Conscious: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 17

9. Australia

Most Health Conscious: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

8. Japan

Most Health Conscious: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

7. Canada

Most Health Conscious: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

6. Netherlands

Most Health Conscious: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 11

5. Finland

Most Health Conscious: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 14

4. Switzerland

Most Health Conscious: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

3. Denmark

Most Health Conscious: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

2. Norway

Most Health Conscious: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

1. Sweden

Most Health Conscious: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

These countries are seen as nations that have the most well-developed public health-care systems, according to the 2019 Best Countries study.

The 2019 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

