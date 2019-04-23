The 10 Countries With the Best Job Markets, Ranked by Perception

A good job market is one of the main requirements of a healthy economy. More jobs create more opportunities and income that in return lead to greater prosperity and economic expansion that ultimately create more…

Traditionally, European and North American countries have dominated the top nations offering the best job markets, yet several markets in the Middle East and Asia rise to the upper levels, according to the 2019 Best Countries report. The Best Countries survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics. Being seen as offering a good job market is one of nine equally weighted country attributes used to develop the Best Countries Quality of Life sub-ranking.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed as those that provide a good job market.

10. United Kingdom

Best Job Market: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

9. Norway

Best Job Market: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

8. United Arab Emirates

Best Job Market: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 23

7. Qatar

Best Job Market: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 31

6. Japan

Best Job Market: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

5. Australia

Best Job Market: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

4. China

Best Job Market: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 16

3. Germany

Best Job Market: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

2. Canada

Best Job Market: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

1. United States

Best Job Market: 1

>Best Countries Overall Rank: 8

These countries are seen as nations that provide the best quality of life for their citizens, conditions that address both tangible areas such as providing food, education, health care and housing, to intangibles such as job security and political stability, according to the 2019 Best Countries study.

The 2019 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

