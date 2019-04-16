The 10 Countries that Care Most About the Environment, Ranked by Perception

Protecting the environment is one of the biggest concerns worldwide, with governments and companies investing large amounts of money in public and private initiatives to ensure a better planet. In 2015, almost all countries on…

Protecting the environment is one of the biggest concerns worldwide, with governments and companies investing large amounts of money in public and private initiatives to ensure a better planet. In 2015, almost all countries on the planet reached an agreement and produced the Paris Agreement “to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future.”

On April 22 — the date of the annual global Earth Day observance — of 2016, 174 countries and the European Union signed the pact. Since then, more than 190 nations and the EU are signatories, but President Donald Trump has given notice to the U.N. that the United States intends to withdraw from the agreement.

Traditionally, European countries dominate lists of countries seen to care most about the environment and the 2019 Best Countries report reflects that view. The Best Countries survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics. Being seen to care about the environment is one of eight equally weighted country attributes used to develop the Best Countries Citizenship sub-ranking.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed seen to care the care most about the environment. The U.S., at No. 34, fails to make the top 10 and trails countries such as Ecuador, Hungary, South Africa and Portugal.

10. Australia

Care Most About the Environment: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

9. Belgium

Care Most About the Environment: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 17

8. Canada

Care Most About the Environment: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

7. Netherlands

Care Most About the Environment: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 11

6. Switzerland

Care Most About the Environment: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

5. New Zealand

Care Most About the Environment: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 12

4. Norway

Care Most About the Environment: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

3. Denmark

Care Most About the Environment: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

2. Finland

Care Most About the Environment: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 14

1. Sweden

Care Most About the Environment: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

These countries are seen as providing the best in “green living,” conditions that produce healthy bodies and environments, according to the 2019 Best Countries study.

The 2019 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

