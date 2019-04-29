Test Malaria Vaccine to Roll Out in Ghana and Kenya

In the coming weeks, children under 2 years of age will be receiving the first anti-malaria vaccine in Ghana and Kenya in a groundbreaking effort to target eliminating one of the world’s biggest killers of…

The test vaccine was first introduced on April 23 by the government of Malawi in a landmark pilot program that aims at reducing malaria in children through their country’s national immunization programs.

“We need new solutions to get the malaria response back on track, and this vaccine gives us a promising tool to get there,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general at the World Health Organization, or WHO, in a news release. “The malaria vaccine has the potential to save tens of thousands of children’s lives.”

About the malaria vaccine:

— The vaccine, called RTS,S, took 30 years to make and is the first and only vaccine to this date that proved it can significantly reduce malaria in children.

— According to the World Health Organization, clinical trials have shown that 4 in 10 malaria cases were prevented by using RTS,S, including 3 in 10 cases of life-threatening severe malaria.

— “The vaccine is a complementary malaria control tool — to be added to the core package of WHO-recommended measures for malaria prevention, including the routine use of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor spraying with insecticides, and the timely use of malaria testing and treatment,” the World Health Organization said in a news release.

Why it matters:

— Malaria is one of the world’s leading killers. Every two minutes a child dies of malaria around the world and most of these deaths happen in Africa.

— More than 250,000 children die from Malaria every year in Africa. Worldwide, malaria kills 435,000 people a year, most of them children. Most at risk are children under the age of 5.

— The malaria vaccine pilot is set to reach around 360,000 children per year in the three listed countries, WHO officials said. The local health departments will decide where the vaccine will be given. “They will focus on areas with moderate-to-high malaria transmission, where the vaccine can have the greatest impact,” WHO in a prepared statement.

