202
Home » Latest News » Taylor Gourmet co-founder Casey…

Taylor Gourmet co-founder Casey Patten opening new sandwich spot at The Wharf

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 29, 2019 8:30 am 04/29/2019 08:30am
Share

Taylor Gourmet co-founder Casey Patten is launching a new restaurant at The Wharf — in the same prominent space where a location of his former restaurant chain served sandwiches before its abrupt closing and subsequent Chapter 7 filing last year. 

That’s not the only similarity between Taylor Gourmet and the new spot, called Grazie Grazie.

According to the City Paper, the menu includes many Philly-centric Italian offerings, all quite similar to what was available at Taylor Gourmet.

You can check out the full menu on Grazie Grazie’s website. Signs are up for the new spot at 85 District Square SW and the restaurant is expected to open Tuesday, according to the report.

This is a solo venture from Patten, according to the report. Patten and several partners grew Taylor Gourmet, founded in 2008, to nearly two dozen locations in the region as well as the Chicago area.

Taylor Gourmet closed all of its locations in September and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in October…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!