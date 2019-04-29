Taylor Gourmet co-founder Casey Patten opening new sandwich spot at The Wharf

Taylor Gourmet co-founder Casey Patten is launching a new restaurant at The Wharf — in the same prominent space where a location of his former restaurant chain served sandwiches before its abrupt closing and subsequent…

Taylor Gourmet co-founder Casey Patten is launching a new restaurant at The Wharf — in the same prominent space where a location of his former restaurant chain served sandwiches before its abrupt closing and subsequent Chapter 7 filing last year.

That’s not the only similarity between Taylor Gourmet and the new spot, called Grazie Grazie.

According to the City Paper, the menu includes many Philly-centric Italian offerings, all quite similar to what was available at Taylor Gourmet.

You can check out the full menu on Grazie Grazie’s website. Signs are up for the new spot at 85 District Square SW and the restaurant is expected to open Tuesday, according to the report.

This is a solo venture from Patten, according to the report. Patten and several partners grew Taylor Gourmet, founded in 2008, to nearly two dozen locations in the region as well as the Chicago area.

Taylor Gourmet closed all of its locations in September and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in October…