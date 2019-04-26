Sweetgreen will start accepting cash again

Sweetgreen Inc., the popular salad chain with a $1 billion valuation that got its start in D.C. before moving its headquarters to the Los Angeles area in 2016, will start accepting cash again. The fast-casual…

The fast-casual chain announced Thursday in a Medium post it would begin accepting legal tender at all of its restaurants by the end of the year.

It’s a reversal for the company, which announced in 2016 it would transition to a cashless model and accept only credit and debit cards. Sweetgreen said at the time going all plastic would allow for quicker and easier transactions and was safer for customers and employees.

The company wrote Thursday the move to cashless “had the unintended consequence of excluding those who prefer to pay or can only pay with cash. … Ultimately, we have realized that while being cashless has advantages, today it is not the right solution to fulfill our mission. To accomplish our mission, everyone in the community needs to have access to real food.”

